SIOUX CITY -- The Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, Inc. will be holding an "Art for the Heart" fundraiser from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Art SUX Gallery, 515 Fourth St.

Many of Art SUX's artists have agreed to donate proceeds from the sales of art that night to the Boys and Girls Home.

There will be a live auction of the Jean-Guy Richard's "A Warm Heart in a Cold Place," which was one of the last in a series of artworks featuring figures dealing with an individual's internal feelings confronting the world around themselves. This painting was chosen to represent the ideals of the Boys and Girls Home and the work that they do with children.

In addition, there will be live music, heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine and other beverages available.

Boys and Girls Home is a nonprofit, human service agency that has cared for children and adults since 1894. From its beginnings as a home for orphans and children needing temporary care, the agency has evolved into caring for children and adults struggling with emotional, behavioral and/or psychiatric issues as a result of abuse, neglect, mental health issues or sever family dysfunction.