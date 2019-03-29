SIOUX CITY -- County artist Brad Paisley will bring his world tour to the Tyson Events Center this summer.
Paisley will perform at the arena on July 12 with special guests Scotty McCreery and Riley Green. Spectra, the private firm that manages the Tyson for the city, will formally announce the booking Friday morning.
Tickets, which start at $39.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. April 5. They are available online at TysonCenter.com, by calling 855-333-8771, or by visiting the Tyson Events Center Box Office.
A singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer, Paisley has won numerous industry awards, including three GRAMMYs, 14 Country Music Association awards and CMA Entertainer of the Year. He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville since 2001.
Paisley, who has written 21 of his 24 #1 hits, released his 11th studio album, "Love and War," on April 21, 2017. It was his 9th consecutive studio album to debut #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.
In recent years, Paisley also starred in a series of humorous TV commercials with former NFL quarterback Payton Manning for Nationwide Insurance.
McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011 at age 17, quickly establishing himself as one of country music’s hottest new stars. Now in his early twenties, the singer/songwriter has album sales approaching 3 million, and received both Platinum and Gold album certifications, debuted three consecutive albums at No. 1 on a Billboard chart, and achieved one Gold and three Platinum-certified singles, as well as two Top Ten hits.
Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Green was raised on the sounds of old traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music. With a mixture of outlaw-rebellion and respect for tradition, Riley’s original music has already tallied over 27 million streams to date while his latest music video for “Bury Me In Dixie” has been viewed over a million times since last fall.