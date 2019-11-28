Branstads bring a touch of Iowa to China

BEIJING, China – There’s more than a little Iowa in the U.S. ambassador’s residence.

Throughout the first level, artwork by Iowans – including Spirit Lake artist Roberta Williams – are prominently displayed.

Ambassador Terry Branstad says that’s by design: “We wanted to showcase what our state has to offer.”

On a table near the entry, picture frames created by the Des Moines-based Sticks company hold photos of the former Iowa governor and his family with assorted dignitaries. Nearby, there’s a framed copy of the China Daily that extols the friendship between the United States and China and the efforts Branstad made to encourage trade between the two countries.

Branstad and his wife, Chris, opened their home to the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce delegation (nearly 60 people in all) and hosted a reception. They mingled with the crowd (considered one of the largest from Iowa) and posed for pictures and answered questions.