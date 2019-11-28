Branstads bring a touch of Iowa to China

BEIJING, China – There’s more than a little Iowa in the U.S. ambassador’s residence.
Throughout the first level, artwork by Iowans – including Spirit Lake artist Roberta Williams – are prominently displayed.
Ambassador Terry Branstad says that’s by design: “We wanted to showcase what our state has to offer.”
On a table near the entry, picture frames created by the Des Moines-based Sticks company hold photos of the former Iowa governor and his family with assorted dignitaries. Nearby, there’s a framed copy of the China Daily that extols the friendship between the United States and China and the efforts Branstad made to encourage trade between the two countries.
After spending more than a week in the country as part of a Siouxland Chamber of Commerce-sponsored tour, I realized it’s a lot friendlier, cleaner and progressive than I once presumed.
Branstad and his wife, Chris, opened their home to the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce delegation (nearly 60 people in all) and hosted a reception. They mingled with the crowd (considered one of the largest from Iowa) and posed for pictures and answered questions.
Both said they like life in China and have been impressed with the reception they’ve received from the Chinese people. They’ve traveled extensively throughout the country and gotten to host a number of dignitaries since his appointment.
You have free articles remaining.
Still, there are things they miss about home: Sweet corn, popcorn and ice cream.
Chris Branstad has learned how to make ice cream and has served it on special occasions.
Both said they miss friends and family back home but they’re enjoying this new phase of life. “It’s another adventure,” Chris Branstad said.
Among the home’s previous tenants: Former president George H. W. Bush, who lived there when he was chief of the liaison office in China.
Branstad began his stint as U.S. ambassador to China in 2017.