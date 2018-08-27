SIOUX CITY -- Braunger's Retail Meat Market remains open and has no intention to close.
That's the message from the locally owned store at 1436 Hamilton Blvd. The meat market is led by longtime Sioux City businessman Paul Braunger.
The retail business is owned and operated separately from Braunger Foods, a Sioux City food distributor owned by Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods. Braunger Foods last week announced plans to close its Sioux City location at 2101 Murray St. on Sept. 7, affecting about 30 employees.