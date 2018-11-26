SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Economic Development Department will host a Business for Breakfast event Dec. 5 featuring Dusty Davidson, co-founder and CEO of tech startup Flywheel.
During the event, which begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center and includes a complimentary breakfast, Davidson will share "How to Create a High Growth Tech Company on the Silicon Prairie."
Flywheel, based in Omaha, is a WordPress hosting and development platform built for designers, freelancers and agencies. Since 2012, Flywheel has grown from three founders to a three-digit team that’s trusted by over 70,000 designers, developers, and agencies across the globe. An announcement was made last month that Flywheel will be the first tenant of a $300 million redevelopment project that will transform several historic buildings and warehouses in a six-block area north of downtown Omaha called Millwork Commons.
Business for Breakfast is a networking forum for company executives, entrepreneurs, higher education students and professionals interested in emerging business trends and topics. This free event is sponsored by Iowa's West Coast Initiative and Sioux City Economic Development. Call 224-5500 or visit locatesiouxcity.com/business-breakfast to register.