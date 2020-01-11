Brett Favre makes leadership talk at CNOS fun

"The good news is that I never took a pain pill after but a lot of things had to get sorted out. I would say my life wasn't in jeopardy but others might have. Now I agree with them," Favre said. "(Our team) was really good and I could've easily screwed it all up. That was a challenging time in my career where a lot of people were counting on me, like any other year. I had to rise up to the occasion. Fortunately, we won it all that year.

"Some of you probably know that story but that's the human side to everything."

The Super Bowl was part of an incredible career for the Mississippi native. He threw for 71,838 yards and 508 touchdowns (both fourth-most all-time), most of them coming with the Packers. Some coming with his two-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings along with one year with the New York Jets. He started his career with the Atlanta Falcons before getting traded to the Packers in 1992.

Favre retired in 2010 and lives in Mississippi with his wife Deanna. They have two kids and three grandchildren.

When Favre was asked at the end of the Q&A what advice he would give to the youngsters in the crowd, he had a simple answer - give it your all no matter what you like to do.

"Enjoy yourself. It's gone and time goes by just like that. ... Maybe it's athletics or singing or signing up for drama, give it a try," Favre said. "Get out of your comfort zone, sign up for as many things as you can. Give it your all."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.