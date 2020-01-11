Brett Favre makes leadership talk at CNOS fun

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Brett Favre saw a lot of "green and purple" during the round of applause he received as he got up on the stage so he quickly asked the crowd "who is winning (Saturday)?"
Many in attendance yelled out "Green!" which allowed Favre to have a little fun with the crowd.
"Green doesn't play today," Favre joked. "Green (Bay) plays (Sunday), purple plays (Saturday)."
That started a fun-filled hour-and-a-half for Favre during the leadership presentation at CNOS Fieldhouse at the United Sports Academy on Saturday. Favre gave sound advice about being a leader while also working in fun stories and anecdotes.
Which is exactly what Favre wanted to get across to the youth in attendance.
"I wanted it to be fun, enjoyable and tell some stories," Favre said. "I just want to kinda relate how my career as well as the stories translated to leadership. Really try and keep it more enjoyable than anything."
Favre spoke to more than 2,000 people on Saturday. The CNOS Fieldhouse was set up to seat 2,500 people and most of the seats were filled. After a short talk to begin the presentation, Favre sat down with Sioux City Chamber president Chris McGowan for about an hour-long question and answer session.
Most of the questions pertained to leadership - whether how to act like a leader or the challenges being a leader presents.
Two stories stood out to Favre about how to overcome challenges as a leader.
The first involved a game against the Oakland Raiders on Monday Night Football back in 2003. The game was important because a loss knocked the Packers out of playoff contention. A win wouldn't guarantee the Packers a spot but they would still be in the mix.
The day before the game, Favre's father, Irvin, died. While Favre noted that his team didn't mind if he missed the game, Favre felt it was his responsibility to play in the game.
Favre threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns as the Packers dismantled the Raiders 41-7. Green Bay earned a spot in the playoffs the next week.
"My teammates were like 'if you don't play, we get it.' but I felt I would let the team down," Favre said. "I liked people relying on me. I knew I was going to play, the question was am I going to play just to play or am I going to play to win the game. I think if I would've played and play okay, win or lose, people would've said 'I can't believe he played.'
"I didn't want that. I wanted to play, I wanted to win and I wanted to play as well as I possibly could. There's no more pressure than that game because I wanted to honor my father and that's pressure."
The second story involved Favre's battle with pain pills. In 1996, Favre entered a treatment facility in Topeka, Kansas. He spent 72 days at the facility. The Packers went on to win the Super Bowl that season.
"The good news is that I never took a pain pill after but a lot of things had to get sorted out. I would say my life wasn't in jeopardy but others might have. Now I agree with them," Favre said. "(Our team) was really good and I could've easily screwed it all up. That was a challenging time in my career where a lot of people were counting on me, like any other year. I had to rise up to the occasion. Fortunately, we won it all that year.
"Some of you probably know that story but that's the human side to everything."
The Super Bowl was part of an incredible career for the Mississippi native. He threw for 71,838 yards and 508 touchdowns (both fourth-most all-time), most of them coming with the Packers. Some coming with his two-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings along with one year with the New York Jets. He started his career with the Atlanta Falcons before getting traded to the Packers in 1992.
Favre retired in 2010 and lives in Mississippi with his wife Deanna. They have two kids and three grandchildren.
When Favre was asked at the end of the Q&A what advice he would give to the youngsters in the crowd, he had a simple answer - give it your all no matter what you like to do.
"Enjoy yourself. It's gone and time goes by just like that. ... Maybe it's athletics or singing or signing up for drama, give it a try," Favre said. "Get out of your comfort zone, sign up for as many things as you can. Give it your all."