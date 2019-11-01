NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The United Sports Academy will welcome former NFL Hall of Famer, Brett Favre, as their speaker at a leadership presentation at the CNOS Fieldhouse on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m.
The event is open to the public with limited tickets available at $40 per person.
Favre’s presentation will focus on leadership in sports, business and all aspects of life, according to a press release from the United Sports Academy.
The event will also include a Q-and-A session with Favre as well as opportunities to bid on signed memorabilia.
Tickets for the event go on sale Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. online at www.usportsacad.com or in-person at the United Sports Academy / CNOS Fieldhouse during select ticket sale times.
Favre spent the majority of his 20-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, but also played for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. Known for his charisma, the highly decorated Favre notched eleven Pro Bowl invitations, three consecutive NFL MVP Awards, a Super Bowl Championship and multiple NFL records. He was the first NFL quarterback to pass for 500 touchdowns, throw for 70,000 yards, complete 6,000 passes and attempt 10,000 passes.