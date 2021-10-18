Brew: Black raspberry wine and Czech amber lager win top honors at Schleswig contest

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Duane Olsen of Glenwood was awarded grand champion beer honors and Don Priebe of Mason City was named the grand champion wine maker during the Schleswig Wine and Bier Club's 46th annual contest held Saturday in Ida Grove.

Olsen won the competition with a Czech amber lager and Priebe with a black raspberry wine.

A black raspberry wine by Priebe was also named the grand champion winner at the 2020 contest.

The reserve champion wine was a dry cherry wine vinted by Lester Zahnley of Correctionville and the reserve champion beer was awarded to a maple bourbon stout brewed by Jason Wulf of Odeboldt.

The winners each received a travelling trophy.

In addition to brewing the grand champion beer, Olsen won third place beer honors with a German pils.

Jeff Holmes of Battle Creek was the third place wine winner with his Marquette wine and Jay Randall of Dunlap won honorable mention with a peach chardonnay.

The head wine judge was Dennis Crabb of Denison and the head beer judge was Jeff Postal of Ankeny. There were 42 beer entered in the contest with eight advancing to the championship round. There were 35 entries in the wine competition.

