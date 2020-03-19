Brew: Drink Me Brewing temporarily closes; Northwest Iowa breweries adapt to COVID-19 restrictions

Iowa's ban on eat-in dining and drinking has temporarily forced the closure of Sibley's Drink Me Brewing Company and Spirit Lake's Okoboji Brewing Company and has caused other Northwest Iowa breweries to sharply cut their hours.
Here's a roundup on how northwest Iowa's breweries are coping with new business restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Breweries caution that the status of their operations are in flux and their social media accounts should be consulted for the most current information.
Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth St., Sioux City -- Carry-out sales of bottled and canned beer only with a limit of 10 people in the taproom. They will fill 64-ounce growlers if they are purchased new in the taproom. Open 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 712-574-8403.
Marto Brewing Company, 930 Fourth St., Sioux City -- Carry-out food and canned beer sales with telephone and online ordering. Pick up hours are 4-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday. 712-560-3397.
Brioux City Brewery, 1306 Court Ave, Sioux City -- Carry-out beer in cans and glass growlers. Monday-Saturday 3-7 p.m. 712-277-9568.
Wise I Brewing Company, 15 Second St. NE, Le Mars -- To-go sales of cans on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Orders must be placed in advance by sending the brewery a Facebook Messenger message or by phone. Orders will be available for pickup between 4 and 6 p.m. that day. No growler sales. 712-541-6789.
Drink Me Brewing Company, 210 Ninth St., Sibley -- The brewery is currently closed for the duration of COVID-19 restrictions. Owner John Berry said they may consider filling 16-ounce cans of beer to go as they did in the past, but currently have no canning supplies on hand. "This kind of took the wind out of our sails," he said of the brewery that started opening regular hours in November. He said they will reopen. "We are not going to go away. We have no idea how long this is going to last, but we will survive." 712-274-3671.
Okoboji Brewing Company, 3705 Highway 71, Spirit Lake -- The brewery is currently closed due to the shutdown order, but plans to reopen for carry-out sales of new growlers and discounted gift cards next week, according to owner Donn Martens. Hours and days of operation are still to be determined and will be posted at the brewery. 712-336-8406.
West O Beer, 503 Terrace Park Blvd., West Okoboji -- Accepting credit cards only for sales of packaged beer to go. Will sell growlers of beer if they are purchased new at the taproom. Carry-out orders at the main entrance with a limit of 10 people in the taproom at one time and drive-up sales from the brewery's north patio entrance. Open 2-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sunday. 712-332-8090.
In an effort to raise money for workers in Iowa breweries impacted by COVID-19 related business disruptions, the Iowa Brewers Guild has created a virtual beer festival.
The 2020 Socially Distant BYOB Beer Festival will be held on March 28 from 2 to 6 p.m. People participate by drinking Iowa-brewed beers and posting on various social media platforms with the hashtag #virtualbeerfest.
Money is raised by participants buying a $10 "ticket" and add-ons that would represent the in-real-life costs of attending a festival, such as hotel rooms, meals and a designated driver.
J. Wilson, Minister of Iowa Beer and the guild's executive director, said all proceeds will go to affected Iowa Brewers Guild member breweries’ staff.