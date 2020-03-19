Brew: Drink Me Brewing temporarily closes; Northwest Iowa breweries adapt to COVID-19 restrictions

Wise I Brewing Company , 15 Second St. NE, Le Mars -- To-go sales of cans on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Orders must be placed in advance by sending the brewery a Facebook Messenger message or by phone. Orders will be available for pickup between 4 and 6 p.m. that day. No growler sales. 712-541-6789.

Drink Me Brewing Company, 210 Ninth St., Sibley -- The brewery is currently closed for the duration of COVID-19 restrictions. Owner John Berry said they may consider filling 16-ounce cans of beer to go as they did in the past, but currently have no canning supplies on hand. "This kind of took the wind out of our sails," he said of the brewery that started opening regular hours in November. He said they will reopen. "We are not going to go away. We have no idea how long this is going to last, but we will survive." 712-274-3671.