Brew: Iowa's Pivo Brewery, Gezellig Brewing are back-to-back GABF medal winners

Gezellig also received several awards and was named the champion brewery at the 2020 San Diego International Beer Competition awards announced earlier this month.

Big Grove Brewery of Iowa City won a bronze medal in the German-style Marzen beer competition for its Oktoberfest. 142 beers were entered in the category. It is the brewery's first GABF medal.

The Brewers Association, which sponsors the contest, awarded 272 medals to 240 breweries across the country during the 2020 Great American Beer Festival competition awards ceremony, according to a press release.

Judges for the 34th edition of the celebrated competition evaluated 8,806 entries from 1,720 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

Socially distanced judging took place in 35 sessions over 18 days with strict safety measures in place. The awards ceremony was held virtually on October 16, kicking off the two-day online programming portion of the Great American Beer Festival.

“This year’s GABF competition may have looked a little different, but the beers entered into the competition were as impressive and innovative as ever,” said Chris Swersey, competition manager, Great American Beer Festival. “This has arguably been one of the most challenging years breweries have ever faced, so we hope these awards serve as a symbol not only of brewing excellence but also the resiliency of the craft brewing community as a whole.”

