Brew: Schleswig wine and beer contest winners named
Brew: Schleswig wine and beer contest winners named

2020 Schleswig Wine and Bier Club contest winners

Don Thompson, left, of Dunlap, Iowa, and Don Priebe, Mason City, won the beer and wine grand championships at the annual Schleswig Wine and Bier Club contest judged Saturday in Ida Grove. Thompson brewed a winning oatmeal stout and Priebe won with a black raspberry wine.

 Schleswig Wine and Bier Club

Don Thompson of Dunlap was awarded grand champion beer and reserve grand champion wine honors during judging of the Schleswig Wine and Bier Club's annual contests Saturday in Ida Grove.

Thompson is a first-time grand champion winner in the brewing contest. His oatmeal stout topped the contest's 31 beer entries.

His reserve grand champion winning wine entry was a sweet cherry wine.

Don Priebe of Mason City won grand champion honors in the wine competition with his black raspberry wine. 28 different wines were entered in the contest.

The reserve grand champion beer was a German Dunkles Weissbier brewed by Cody Auen of Lake View.

The third place wine was a red raspberry, blueberry and blackberry wine vinted by Jay Randall of Dunlap and the third place beer was a New England-style IPA brewed by Nathaniel Kitzrow of Storm Lake.

This year marked the Schleswig Wine and Bier Club's 45th annual wine judging and its 29th annual homebrewing contest.

