SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff University will begin a $4.5 million renovation to its largest residence hall, Alverno Hall, in May.

The Sioux City college announced in a statement released Tuesday that over 100 dorm rooms, eight community bathrooms and all common spaces will be remodeled. The renovation is expected to be completed in December 2023.

The renovation will include new flooring, paint, windows, furniture and more.

Briar Cliff (copy) Students walk on campus at Briar Cliff University in this Journal file photo.

Briar Cliff has partnered with Project Advocates and Klinger Construction to complete the renovation. Alverno Hall houses up to 226 students per year.

"Improvements to our residence halls have been a common request by our students and we are excited to start this important work with our largest facility," said Ann Oatman, Briar Cliff's interim vice president of finance. "We are grateful for the ongoing collaboration with our students to ensure this renovation will meet their needs and the needs of future Chargers."

During the fall 2023 semester, students will be housed in Toller Hall, Noonan Hall and Baxter DiGiovanni Center.

"We look forward to witnessing the new memories yet to be made in Alverno Hall beginning in the spring semester of 2024," Oatman said.