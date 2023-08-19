SIOUX CITY — Dr. Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, Briar Cliff University president, has announced additions and promotions at the institution.

Shirin Edwin joins Briar Cliff as provost, vice president of academic affairs. Edwin has 18 years of experience in higher education, working in various academic capacities.

Edwin comes to Briar Cliff after serving as the interim assistant provost of academic affairs at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, Minnesota. Before that, she was the institution’s dean for the College of Liberal Arts.

John Robertson joins Briar Cliff as the vice president of finance and administration. Robertson has served 18 years in education in various capacities within finance and operations.

Most recently, Robertson served as the director of operations at Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk, Nebraska. He also spent ten years as the director of accounting services at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska. Robertson began his career at Belmont University, serving as a grants and restricted funds accountant, interim controller, and manager – accounts payable during his tenure.

Suzie Fischer, vice president of university relations, was promoted to chief strategy officer.

The promotion is in addition to her responsibilities as vice president of university relations, where she oversees marketing and communications, print and mail services, and events. Fischer is also a board member for the Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) and a certified public information officer.