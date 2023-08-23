SIOUX CITY — On a weekend in the fall of 2021, a diverse group of writers, artists and scientists converged along the northern portion of the Loess Hills.

They were invited to contribute essays, photographs and art by Ryan Allen, a prolific writer and English professor, and Brian T. Hazlett, a Briar Cliff University biology professor, for "On Common Ground: Learning and Living in the Loess Hills," a book the two of them were editing together.

The book, published by Ice Cube Press, is being released during an event at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Assisi Room at Briar Cliff University's St. Francis Center, 3303 Rebecca St., and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Book People, 2923 Hamilton Blvd.

Forming a narrow band along the Eastern edge of the Missouri River floodplain for nearly 200 miles, the Loess Hills stretches over much of the Iowa border.

Sculpted from the deepest deposits of windborne glacial silt, these hills remain home to a significant collection -- both in size and number -- of Iowa's remnant prairies.

"For our project, we deliberately chose both scientists and artists, experienced observers of the Loess Hills and newcomers of the land, prolific writers as well as people who had never been published before," Hazlett said. "We wanted them to reflect and evaluate what they saw and experience, first-hand."

Indeed, the book's contributors -- which included academics, conservationists, ranchers and, even, a local singer/songwriter -- were able to bring a unique perspective after viewing both bison herds and prairie burns.

"We wanted it to be a partnership between the arts and the science," Allen said. "The artists could dig deeper into the makeup of the land while the scientists could present their findings in a less scholarly, more personal way."

"Like a Grateful Dead song, we might start at the same point and end at the same point," he added. "However, it is everything in the middle that remains the most interesting."

Hazlett said the concept for "On Common Ground" was conceived several years ago.

"There had been similar anthologies dedicated to (Washington State's) Mount St. Helens," he explained. "We based our book on that format, using the Loess Hills in place of Mount St. Helens."

Unfortunately, the project was halted due to COVID-19.

"For a while, we contemplated bringing everybody together during the pandemic," Hazlett said. "But who wants to experience the Loess Hills when you're wearing a mask."

on common ground book cover "On Common Ground: Learning and Living in the Loess Hills," edited by Ryan Allen and Brian T. Hazlett, features the works of scientists and ar…

Instead, the two editors used the downtime to further refine the goals of the project.

"By that time, everybody was ready to get things going," Allen said.

In the end, Hazlett said all of the essays, poetry, and art pieces represent a shared pursuit, understanding and commitment towards a collective cause: to better understand the land and our relationship to it.

"'On Common Ground' is the next step and model on how we can best learn about a place when people can connect, with themselves, one another and the natural world," he said.