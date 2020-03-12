Briar Cliff classes to move online beginning March 19

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University announced Thursday evening that they will be moving classes online effective March 19.

In a statement, the Sioux City college said said the decision was made out of "an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our campus."

Several other area colleges, including Morningside and Western Iowa Tech Community College, have either decided to move classes online or are considering it, due to fears of the COVID-19 virus. Both have decided to extend their spring breaks, along with the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

Students at Briar Cliff will be transitioned to "an online learning environment" effective March 19, according to the statement. This will continue through Easter weekend, with classes resuming April 14.

Courses will be suspended from March 16 through March 18 to facilitate the transition to online coursework.

