SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University on Monday dedicated a newly completed outdoor classroom in memory of Andrea Norton, a former BCU student who died in an accident in April.
Andrea Norton, 20, died April 13 after falling about 100 feet from the Hawksbill Crag, a rock formation near Jasper, Arkansas. She was on a Briar Cliff school trip at the time, and accidentally lost her footing on the cliff.
The new classroom space will provide outdoor learning opportunities, as well as a location for small community events and campus meetings and activities.
You have free articles remaining.
Briar Cliff officials point out that research shows that instruction in an outdoor setting offers several benefits for students.
The project was completed through a vision among students in Briar Cliff's Honors Program and History Department and with financial support from Missouri River Historic Development (MRHD).
A native of Hot Springs, South Dakota, Norton was a biology and environmental science major at Briar Cliff. She also was a member of the school's symphony choir and women's volleyball team.