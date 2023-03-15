SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff gave Indiana Wesleyan all they could handle for three quarters at the NAIA women's basketball national championship Tuesday.

After trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half, the No. 1 seeded Wildcats pulled away in the final 10 minutes, withstanding a late Charger rally to claim an 88-77 victory and a berth in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

Clinging to a 53-50 lead after three periods, Indiana Wesleyan outscored the Chargers 11-2 to start of the fourth.

Lilly Frasure, who scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the final stanza, hit two free throws that gave the Wildcats a 71-58 lead, their largest of the game, with 5:55 left.

Briar Cliff vs Indiana Wesleyan NAIA basketball Briar Cliff's Kennedy Benne keeps the ball away from Indiana Wesleyan's Maddie Lawrence during a NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Round of…

But the Chargers battled back, scoring the next seven points in less than a minute, as Kaegan Held completed a traditional three-point play and Kennedy Benne and Payton Slaughter each hit baskets to cut the margin to 71-65.

Kelli Damman responded with a three-point shot on the next possession to put the Wildcats back up 74-65 with five minutes to play. Briar Cliff closed to within six points three more times, the last coming on a Held jumper with 37 seconds left that cut the lead to 83-77.

Klair Merrell and Kelli Damman combined for five free throws in the closing seconds to seal the hard-fought victory for the Wildcats, who improved their record to 31-3.

"I told the girls how proud I was how they fought back several times, especially in the second half," Briar Cliff head coach Brian Ortmeier said. "We would get down 10-12. Every time it seemed like we got it back to six, they're shooting free throws or they're knocking down a big three. It's really tough to dig that kind of a hole."

Briar Cliff vs Indiana Wesleyan NAIA basketball Briar Cliff students cheer during the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Round of 16 game vs. Indiana Wesleyan Tuesday at Tyson Events Cente…

Indiana Wesleyan head coach Ethan Whaley described the fourth quarter as a "shoot out" between the two high-scoring teams.

"That was a lot of fun," Whaley said. "Briar Cliff was fantastic. They're very well coached. It was a heck of a battle.

"We made our free throws down the stretch, that was huge, and got enough stops to pull it out."

Indiana Wesleyan had a major free throw advantage. Briar Cliff whistled for 25 fouls, compared to 19 for the Wildcats. The Chargers were 8-of-13 from the charity stripe, while the Wildcats were 21-of-29.

Briar Cliff's leading scorer, Konnor Sudmann was in foul trouble for much of the game, picking up her second foul in the first half and third early in the second. The senior guard, who came into the game averaging 18 points per contest, finished with four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

"In the second half, she had some great blocks and a couple big steals down the stretch," Ortmeier said. "Offensively, though, I think it threw her off a little bit, being in foul trouble the entire game to where she couldn't get those consistent minutes and really getting a good flow."

Briar Cliff vs Indiana Wesleyan NAIA basketball Briar Cliff's Kaegan Held drives to the basket against Indiana Wesleyan's Kelli Damman during the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Round o…

FAST START

Briar Cliff finished 46.3% from the field, slightly better than Indiana Wesleyan's 46.2% Both teams were chilly from beyond the three-point range, with the Chargers hitting just 29.2%, or 7-24, from downtown, while Indiana Wesleyan was 46.2% from the floor and 23.3% from beyond the arc, or 7-of-30.

Both teams were hot from the field in the first quarter, with each connecting on over half their shots and combined for 12, three-pointers. The Chargers, who never trailed in the first half, were hot from the three-point range in the opening 20 minutes, hitting 5-of-12 tries for 41.7%, as five different Briar Cliff players canned treys.

"The first half offensively, we did a good job of taking open shots that we had," Ortmeier said.

Peyton Wingert's three-point shot put Briar Cliff up 17-13 with 3:22 left in the first quarter, and a trey by Held and a Sudmann putback after an offensive rebound increased the lead to 22-17 less than a minute later.

The lead grew to seven points after two free throws by Kennedy Benne with 42 seconds left, but two charity shots from Reid cut the margin to 24-18 after the first period.

A 9-2 run, capped by a Benne jump shot, gave the Chargers a 35-25 lead, their largest of the period, with 5:32 left. The Wildcats answered right back, scoring 11 of the last 14 points to cut the deficit to 38-36 at halftime.

"I thought we had a really good chance to extend our lead right before halftime," Ortmeier said. "We go up 10 with about five minutes to go. We picked up a couple of quick fouls and it put us in foul trouble and we had to kind of change our rotation and they climb right back in right before the half."

Briar Cliff vs Indiana Wesleyan NAIA basketball Briar Cliff's Kennedy Benne drives to the basket against Indiana Wesleyan's Jordan Reid during the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Round …

Indiana Wesleyan's 13-3 run continued after the intermission, as Lilli Frasure's jump shot tied the score at 38 at the 9:33 mark. After Slaughter responded with a jumper, the Wildcats then took their first lead of the game, 41-40, on a Frasure three-pointer with 9:05 to play in the third quarter.

The third quarter featured six lead changes and three ties, as the two teams traded baskets. A Slaughter three-pointer tied the score at 50 with 2:21 left. The Wildcats then took the lead at the quarter break, 53-50, on a Sadie Knee trey with 1:29 remaining.

Whaley said his team adjusted defensively in the last two quarters.

"In the first half, they were getting so many open threes," he said. "We just we felt like our pressure defense allowed them to catch with rhythm too many times. So I thought in the third quarter, and early in the fourth quarter, we did a really good job of just pressuring the basketball and putting them in spots where they got contested shots, whether it's at the rim or at the three point line, and then securing the rebound, holding them to one shot."

"I think something that we really had to capitalize on was slowing them down and transition," sophomore forward Jade Nutley said. "They're a small team. They're a fast team, and if you let them get out ahead of you, it's hard to catch up with them. So making sure that we were in our gaps well, slowing the ball down, plugging the ball making sure that they couldn't get a kick ahead, which they did several times, that's something they're really good at, making sure that we capitalize on that is what ultimately led us to victory."

Jade Nutley recorded a double-double with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Four of Indiana Wesleyan's five starters recorded double digits.

Slaughter and Benne led Briar Cliff with 24 points apiece. Held added 10 points.

Briar Cliff closes out a season in which the Chargers won 26 games, captured the GPAC tournament championship for the first time in school history and advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time since the NAIA went from two divisions to one.

"I think just think the fun style that our kids play, just that high energy and just that never quit attitude that they bring game in game out, that's really the one thing I think I want people to take away from this season," Ortmeier said. "We've got a great group of girls and they're going to fight to get back here next year."

