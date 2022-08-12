 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Briar Cliff inks deal with Western Iowa Tech Community College, allows for students to pursue bachelor of arts degrees

Briar Cliff

Students walk on campus at Briar Cliff University in August 2020

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff University has signed a new articulation agreement with Western Iowa Tech Community College, Briar Cliff announced on Thursday. 

The agreement will allow students with an Associate of Arts degree at WITCC to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degrees in accounting, business administration, finance, international business, marketing and sports management at Briar Cliff University, according to a press release from Briar Cliff. 

Briar Cliff and WITCC are also joined in several other transfer agreements, covering fields of study including education, behavior analysis/psychology, biology, nursing, social work and criminal justice.

WITCC reached a similar agreement with Morningside University (Morningside College at that time) five years ago, which allowed WITCC students to transition to Morningside to advance their education. A similar agreement was reached with Wayne State College more than three years ago. 

