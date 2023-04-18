SIOUX CITY -- An exhibition of artworks selected for the 2023 edition of "The Briar Cliff Review" will open Thursday evening at the Sioux City Art Center.

The exhibition coincides with the release of the 35th and final volume of Briar Cliff University's award-winning journal.

"Over the past 35 years, Tricia Currans-Sheehan, professor of English & writing, has grown The Briar Cliff Review into a beloved and well-respected arts journal," the Art Center said in a statement released Tuesday. "Her keen editorial eye, passion, and dedication to writing have ensured that each issue of the journal inspires new and old readers alike. Her energy, combined with the resources of the Sioux City Art Center, have inspired hundreds of artists and writers."

A reception for the exhibition will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. A gallery talk begins at 6:30 p.m., while readings from "The Briar Cliff Review" are slated to get underway at 7 p.m. The exhibition runs through Sept. 3.

The artworks represented in both the journal and the exhibition were selected by Jeff Baldus, professor of art at Briar Cliff and art editor of "The Briar Cliff Review," and Christopher Atkins, curator of the Art Center.

The selected artists are active professional artists with connections to Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, as well as art students at Siouxland colleges and universities.