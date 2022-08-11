Briar Cliff signs articulation agreement with WITCC

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University has signed a new articulation agreement with Western Iowa Tech Community College, Briar Cliff announced on Thursday.

The agreement will allow students with an Associate of Arts degree at WITCC to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degrees in accounting, business administration, finance, international business, marketing and sports management at Briar Cliff University, according to a press release from Briar Cliff.

Briar Cliff and WITCC are also joined in several other transfer agreements, covering fields of study including education, behavior analysis/psychology, biology, nursing, social work and criminal justice.

WITCC reached a similar agreement with Morningside University (Morningside College at that time) five years ago, which allowed WITCC students to transition to Morningside to advance their education. A similar agreement was reached with Wayne State College more than three years ago.