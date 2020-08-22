 Skip to main content
Briar Cliff student tests positive for COVID-19
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Only a week after students began moving back to campus, a student at Briar Cliff University has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

Screening protocols implemented by the university identified the possible infection, according to a press release from the college, and the student was placed in quarantine.

The student had minimal contact with others, according to the press release. The Siouxland District Health Department is handling the contact tracing and communication related to the potential exposure. 

“We continue to pray for this individual and their recovery,” Briar Cliff President Rachelle Karstens said in a statement. “Based on what’s happening with COVID nationwide, we knew a positive case on campus was inevitable at some point. The University’s dedication to establish thorough precautions and collective diligence has been fueled by this inevitability. Our priority is to keep our campus community safe and healthy.”

Briar Cliff students are required to wear face coverings and maintain distance between themselves and others. The college has reserved quarantine rooms, where food and cleaning services are provided, in case students test positive. 

