Briar Cliff students lead peaceful, uphill march Friday for racial justice

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University students, Sioux City police and others gathered Friday afternoon to walk up the steep hill leading toward campus, a peaceful demonstration that invoked the uphill struggles of marginalized communities.
The event was organized in large part by Brianna Hunter, a senior elementary major at Briar Cliff and the president of Briar Cliff's Women of Color student organization. Hunter broke into tears briefly during a speech Friday.
"We adjust to the social injustices that are never justified, racial iniquities that never seem to equate to the morals that we live by, systemic obstacles that become a maze of life, oppression that leaves an image behind, like a nightmare that couldn't be real," Hunter said, referring to the psychological adjustments that people of color make in the face of prejudices and oppression.
The group, numbering several dozen, climbed the hill, past signage referencing the challenges faced by communities of color -- words like "gender discrimination," "drained," "tired," "powerless," "suspect" and "racial trauma." At the top of the hill was the word "understand."
"We have to understand that not all cops are bad, not all white people are racists, but at the same time, with all these injustices that are happening around us, you have to be a part of the solution, not the problem," said Dearion Stokes, a member of the campus group Men of Color (a companion organization to Women of Color).
A few, tense days before Friday's demonstration, a grand jury declined to indict Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical worker who was shot by police officers in her home in March.
A former Louisville officer was charged with wanton endangerment in the case, for firing his gun recklessly into another residence during the incident, but there were no charges directly related to Taylor's death.
Taylor's death was followed by the high-profile police killing of George Floyd in May, which led to massive uprisings nationwide.
"I want to say on behalf of Breonna Taylor, we want justice for Breonna Taylor, and we want justice for everyone, we want justice for the Black and brown, our mothers, our brothers, our sisters, our uncles, everyone that's been affected, our students," said Jay Rhodes, Briar Cliff's director of multicultural programs, who attended Friday's demonstration.
Sister Pat Doody, vice president of mission and leadership at Briar Cliff, recommended prayer to help address injustice.
"Especially of those of us who live in white privilege and need to, really understand our role, in making this change," she said.
Ron Watson, president of Men of Color, suggested that things will get better, eventually.
"Change is coming, I just don't know when," Watson said.
