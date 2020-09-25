Briar Cliff students lead peaceful, uphill march Friday for racial justice

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University students, Sioux City police and others gathered Friday afternoon to walk up the steep hill leading toward campus, a peaceful demonstration that invoked the uphill struggles of marginalized communities.

The event was organized in large part by Brianna Hunter, a senior elementary major at Briar Cliff and the president of Briar Cliff's Women of Color student organization. Hunter broke into tears briefly during a speech Friday.

"We adjust to the social injustices that are never justified, racial iniquities that never seem to equate to the morals that we live by, systemic obstacles that become a maze of life, oppression that leaves an image behind, like a nightmare that couldn't be real," Hunter said, referring to the psychological adjustments that people of color make in the face of prejudices and oppression.

The group, numbering several dozen, climbed the hill, past signage referencing the challenges faced by communities of color -- words like "gender discrimination," "drained," "tired," "powerless," "suspect" and "racial trauma." At the top of the hill was the word "understand."