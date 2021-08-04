Briar Cliff University adding two new programs

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University will be adding Sports Information and HelpCare to its undergraduate degree program, beginning this fall.

A part of the media communications program, Sports Information students will allow students to develop skills in radio, television, print, public relations, photography, graphic design and social media. The Media Communications program was recently ranked 17th in the nation by the Bachelor's Degree Center.

"Sports information will be a great addition to our nationally-ranked program," BCU media communications program chair Michael Crowley said in a statement. "With the increase of sports in our society at all ages and levels, there is a need for effective athletic communications professionals."

HelpCare is a career path designed for students specializing in human studies to develop, implement and evaluate interventions to improve people's lives.

As populations grow and become more diverse, family dynamics are changing with increased needs for child care, elder care and family services. HelpCare will combine interdisciplinary professional preparation with a grounding in the liberal arts.

"After listening to the needs if our local partners, we saw an opportunity to develop a program our students can pursue to support their communities in a different way," BCU vice president for academic and student affairs Todd Knealing said. "We recognize the importance of a liberal arts foundation and project-based learning to immerse students in the holistic care a person needs physically, mentally and spiritually."

