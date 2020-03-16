Briar Cliff University extends online learning

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University is extending class suspension through this week and will begin online learning on March 23, with courses being offered online through the end of the spring 2020 semester.

According to a statement from the Sioux City college, these measures are being taken to further protect the health and safety of the community.

"While there are still no confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus, as a caring community, it is our intention to not only care for our university community, but also for the Siouxland community at large," said Rachelle Karstens, Briar Cliff University President. "I know I speak for my colleagues in thanking this entire campus community for the patience, grace, and love that has been expressed and shared by all of you during this challenging time."

As recommended by the CDC, all Briar Cliff University events for the 2020 spring semester are canceled. The NAIA has canceled the Spring sports season, effective immediately. As such, there will be no Briar Cliff 2020 spring sports season. The 2020 Commencement Ceremony has been postponed in light of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' mandate that no gatherings within the next 60 days exceed 50 people.

The statement said that residential on-campus students may choose to return home or stay in their residence hall. Residence halls and dining services will remain open. Students are encouraged to choose what is best for their personal health and safety.

