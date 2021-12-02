 Skip to main content
Briar Cliff University gives home-schooled kids a chance to develop musical passion

Briar Cliff

Students walk on campus at Briar Cliff University Sunday afternoon. On-campus residents moved back into student housing this weekend. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- With a little help from Briar Cliff University, Siouxland home-school students with musical inclinations have a way to indulge their creativity. 

Thursday morning, the university's music department shared in a press release that the parents of children ages 10 and older could enroll their kids in a six-week "Sing for Joy!" session that will feature "in depth, supplemental music instruction" as well as the chance to perform with the Briar Cliff Singers group.

The release goes on to include a quote from a parent about her own children's participation in the program. "It has been a wonderful experience for each of my kids," she said. "When we signed up, I was grateful for the opportunity for knowledgeable instruction and excited for the group learning experience."

