Briar Cliff University names Patrick Jacobson-Schulte as interim president

SIOUX CITY -- Patrick Jacobson-Schulte will become interim president of Briar Cliff University on July 1.

Briar Cliff's board of trustees on Tuesday announced its selection to lead the four-year school after President Rachelle Keck leaves to become president of Grand View University.

Jacobson-Schulte, who has served as Briar Cliff’s vice president of finance and chief information officer, has been promoted immediately to executive vice president to learn from and collaborate with Keck prior to her departure on June 30.

Beginning this fall, the board of trustees will launch a presidential search, with the objective to name the school's 12th president by July 2023.

"The board has been preparing for interim leadership and a presidential search, and we are grateful to Patrick for his continued leadership and guidance for this special place," Mark Ward, chair of the Briar Cliff board Chair and a 2002 alumnus.

Originally from Lakeville, Minnesota, Jacobson-Schulte has diverse experience in finance and administration within educational institutions.

He previously served as the executive director of finance & operations for Northeast Metro Intermediate School District 916, vice president and chief financial officer at Dakota County Technical College/Inver Hills Community College, vice president for Finance & Treasurer at The Sage Colleges, and was also an adjunct faculty member for nine years.

Jacobson-Schulte received his bachelor of arts in economics, and master of business administration; and will be defending his dissertation for a doctor of business administration degree from Saint Mary’s University this month.

“Since joining Briar Cliff in June of 2021 as Vice President of Finance, Patrick has shown his dedication and passion for the university to thrive. He has strengthened the university’s finances, strategized departmental excellence, projected financial growth opportunities, and enhanced operations,” Ward said.

“His financial acumen, strategic approach, and higher education knowledge has served the university well and will meet our presidential needs in the interim. As a practicing Catholic, Patrick embodies our Franciscan values with a mission to serve and inspire ethical world changers.”

