Briar Cliff University waives ACT/SAT scores to ease COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University is waiving ACT and SAT scores for high school seniors to help ease concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"High school students preparing for college may be feeling added stress and concern around the requirements," Briar Cliff University President Rachelle Karstens said in a statement released Monday. "Waiving ACT/SAT scores is the right thing to do. These are unprecedented times, creating extraordinary circumstances. And we are here to serve and support the community as much as possible."
BCU is offering prospective students the opportunity to connect virtually, with live, real-time visits, as well as resources for students to utilize on a dedicated Facebook group and website.
The university is also extending the deposit deadline to June 15.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.