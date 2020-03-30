Briar Cliff University waives ACT/SAT scores to ease COVID-19 concerns

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

"High school students preparing for college may be feeling added stress and concern around the requirements," Briar Cliff University President Rachelle Karstens said in a statement released Monday. "Waiving ACT/SAT scores is the right thing to do. These are unprecedented times, creating extraordinary circumstances. And we are here to serve and support the community as much as possible."