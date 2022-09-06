Bridge pier issues force closure of Gordon Drive viaduct lane, ramp

SIOUX CITY -- Issues with the condition of bridge piers on the Gordon Drive viaduct have forced the closure of the eastbound outside lane and the off ramp from the viaduct onto South Lewis Boulevard.

The closures will remain in effect until bridge repairs can be completed. The Iowa Department of Transportation did not give an estimate on how long the closures would be in effect.

During the ramp closure, traffic from the viaduct will be detoured onto southbound Fairmount Street to Leech Avenue and to South Lewis Boulevard.