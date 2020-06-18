You are the owner of this article.
1 additional COVID-19 death confirmed in Woodbury County
1 additional COVID-19 death confirmed in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed one additional death attributed to the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The death of the woman, between the ages of 61 and 80, brings Woodbury County's total to 42.

In addition, the District Health Department reported 11 cases out of 113 new tests performed. There have been 2,546 recoveries, 255 total hospitalizations and 204 people who have been hospitalized and released. 

