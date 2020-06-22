1 new COVID-19 death confirmed in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department on Monday confirmed one new death due to the novel coronavirus. That brings the county's total to 34 deaths.
There were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the Health Department said.
Out of 5,215 total tests performed, 3,462 have came back negative and 1,753 tests returned positive.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.