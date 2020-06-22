You are the owner of this article.
1 new COVID-19 death confirmed in Dakota County
Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department on Monday confirmed one new death due to the novel coronavirus. That brings the county's total to 34 deaths.

There were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the Health Department said.

Out of 5,215 total tests performed, 3,462 have came back negative and 1,753 tests returned positive.

