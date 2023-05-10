SIOUX CITY -- Western Iowa Tech’s regional law enforcement training academy graduation ceremony will be held on Thursday at noon.

Ten graduates from regional police and sheriff’s departments will be receiving their certifications.

The academy graduates are deputies and officers from law enforcement agencies in Iowa: Spirit Lake Police Department, Crawford County Conservation, Sanborn Police Department, Sioux City Police Department, Hinton Police Department, and Le Mars Police Department.

This is the 33rd academy class to graduate from the Western Iowa Tech Community College Regional Academy.

The Regional Academy is an intermediate course for candidates that have a Police Science two-year degree or a Bachelor’s Degree with an emphasis in police technology.

It is a nine-week program where students demonstrate competencies in 54 different subject matters from unbiased policing, cultural competency, ethics, mental health training, firearms, and legal issues.

The graduation will take place at the Western Iowa Tech Community College Cargill Auditorium (parking lot 4).