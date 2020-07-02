11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, out of 190 new test results.
In addition, there have been 271 total hospitalizations as well as 224 people who been hospitalized and discharged. There have been 44 coronavirus-related deaths in Woodbury County.
Woodbury County has recorded 3,192 total cases of COVID-19 since it was first recorded in March.
25 June photos telling the story of COVID-19 in Siouxland
COVID-19 North baseball practice
COVID-19 North baseball practice
Siouxland District Health outdoor immunizations 1
Voting in June 2 primary
Voting in June 2 primary
Courtyard by Marriott hotel
Unity in Prayer event 1
COVID-19 New York PPE donation
COVID-19 New York PPE donation
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn 1
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn
COVID-19 WinnaVegas reopens 1
COVID-19 WinnaVegas reopens 3
COVID-19 Siouxnami water park reopens
COVID-19 Siouxnami water park reopens
North vs Westwood softball
North vs Westwood softball
Working from home
National History Day competition
COVID-19 Spectators gather to baseball #1
COVID-19 Spectators gather for baseball
Swimming pools open #2
COVID-19 LaunchPAD re-opening
COVID-19 LaunchPAD re-opening
Bishop Heelan 2020 graduation
