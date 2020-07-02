11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Woodbury County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, out of 190 new test results.

In addition, there have been 271 total hospitalizations as well as 224 people who been hospitalized and discharged. There have been 44 coronavirus-related deaths in Woodbury County.

Woodbury County has recorded 3,192 total cases of COVID-19 since it was first recorded in March.

