11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Woodbury County
11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Woodbury County

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, out of 190 new test results. 

In addition, there have been 271 total hospitalizations as well as 224 people who been hospitalized and discharged. There have been 44 coronavirus-related deaths in Woodbury County. 

Woodbury County has recorded 3,192 total cases of COVID-19 since it was first recorded in March.

