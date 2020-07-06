You are the owner of this article.
12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodbury County
Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department confirmed there were 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday in Woodbury County, out of 128 new test results.

The health department also said 3,060 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, 274 total hospitalizations and 226 people who have been hospitalized and recovered.

In total, there have been 44 deaths in Woodbury County attributed to the coronavirus.

