12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department confirmed there were 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday in Woodbury County, out of 128 new test results.

The health department also said 3,060 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, 274 total hospitalizations and 226 people who have been hospitalized and recovered.

In total, there have been 44 deaths in Woodbury County attributed to the coronavirus.

