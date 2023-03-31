SOUTH SIOUX CITY — More than 35 vendors will display the latest garden accessories at the 17th annual Siouxland Garden Show, which is taking place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Marriott Center, 385 E. Fourth St.

The show, which also offers a full-range of speakers on a variety of topics as well as classes by master gardeners, is sponsored by Nebraska Extension, South Dakota State University Extension and Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach.

According to ISU Extension and Outreach Horticulture Coordinator Maddie Widman, the garden show can't come at a better time.

"After a long winter, I think people are ready for spring," she explained. "What better way to celebrate spring than by tending to a garden?"

Increasingly, aspiring gardeners are wanting to go green in innovative ways.

"You really don't need a lot of space to have a garden," Widman said, pointing to the Farmbot and the Tower Garden-style of hydroponic gardening exhibited by Morningside University's agriculture students. "All you need is a bit of ingenuity."

Hopefully, gardeners have a sense of humor. That's because Southdale Garden Center's Michael Wax is using her retail display for outdoor accessories, including signs saying "Gardeners Wanted: Must Look Good Bending Over."

"People treat their backyards as an outdoor living space," Wax said. "We can help with the decorating."

Widman said residents, even post-COVID, are still sticking closer to home.

"I think everybody found out it was more fun to spend time in their backyard," she said.