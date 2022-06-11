18-year-old Sioux City resident arrested for April 15 shooting

SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old Sioux City was arrested Thursday for a shooting that occurred in an apartment on the 2200 block of Gibson Street, April 15.

Jalond J. Hills has been charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, prohibited transfer of a firearm to an unauthorized person, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

On April 15, Sioux City Police responded to a shooting and found an adult woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators say that Hills had been in a bedroom of the apartment with the victim. Another man was sleeping in the same bedroom.

The victim reportedly removed a handgun from the sleeping man and Hills attempted to take the gun from the victim.

The two struggled over the firearm and it discharged, striking the victim in the leg.

After the shot was fired, Hills gave the gun to a third man who was also in the apartment. All three men fled the scene.

Detectives determined that the person Hills gave the gun to was a known convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearm.

Sioux City Police say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

