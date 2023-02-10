SIOUX CITY — A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday after Sioux City Police say he eluded officers, for several miles, in a stolen 2004 Toyota Camry.

According to Sioux City Police Department records, Myron Allen Dumarce refused to comply with a traffic stop and law enforcement officers then pursued him for several miles before deflating the car's tires with "Stop Sticks". The day prior, police say a 2004 Camry was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Summit Street.

"The Camry finally stopped in the parking lot of the Hillcrest Shopping Center, 2500 Glenn Ave.," a Sioux City Police Department release stated.

Dumarce was then arrested and charged with second-degree theft, felony eluding, reckless driving, operating while intoxicated, driving without a license, assault on a peace officer and failure to obey a traffic control device.