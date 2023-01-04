 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1970-era soft rock band coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

pet rock band
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Pet Rock, a cover band specializing in 1970s-era soft rock, will perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on March 17.

Based out of Iowa and Omaha, Neb., Pet Rock perform iconic songs like "Take It Easy" and "Brandy" while dressed in wigs and bell-bottom jeans.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel's Rock Shop.

All event in Anthem are for people, 21 and older.

