You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Woodbury County
View Comments
breaking

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Woodbury County

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.

A man between the age of 61 and 80 and a woman between the age of 61 and 80 died from novel coronavirus. This raises the total to 54 deaths in Woodbury County.

In addition, the District Health Department reported three new confirmed cases in Woodbury out of 47 new test results.

There have been 3,440 people who've recovered from COVID-19, 321 total recoveries and 273 people who have been hospitalized and discharged. 

Siouxland District Health investigating 2 more possible COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County
Students return to college dorms, as COVID-19 makes for an unusual academic year
Pair of Wayne State professors upset by not getting bosses' nod to teach remotely
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News