2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.

A man between the age of 61 and 80 and a woman between the age of 61 and 80 died from novel coronavirus. This raises the total to 54 deaths in Woodbury County.

In addition, the District Health Department reported three new confirmed cases in Woodbury out of 47 new test results.

There have been 3,440 people who've recovered from COVID-19, 321 total recoveries and 273 people who have been hospitalized and discharged.

