2 fatal wrecks occur in Siouxland, as snow and freezing rain impact area

SIOUX CITY -- A combination of freezing rain and snow made Tuesday driving treacherous in Siouxland, and two people were killed in single-vehicle collisions that occurred in Woodbury and Plymouth counties.

Ice clung to trees in Siouxland, and limbs were down in some places. By 7 a.m. the Sioux County Sheriff's Office reported roads were at least partially covered with snow or ice.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office reported one fatal wreck occurred just after noon Tuesday, along U.S. Highway 20 about one mile west of Moville. The name of the person killed when driving eastbound was not released, and weather conditions were a factor in the incident.

In adjacent Plymouth County, a 27-year-old man from Bellevue, Neb., whose name was not released, died after a wreck in which two other people were injured. That occurred about 9 a.m. along U.S. Highway 75 near Le Mars.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was traveling north, hit ice and snow and rolled into the east ditch. A man was ejected from the back seat of the vehicle, and pronounced dead at a Le Mars hospital. The other two people were later released.

Twenty-hour traffic incidents were reported by the Sioux City Police Department in a three-hour period from noon to 3 p.m.