2 more COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County, bringing total to 22

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department confirmed two additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing Woodbury County's total to 22.
The COVID-19 deaths were of a female age 18-40 and a male age 41-60.
The District Health Department reported nine additional cases. As of the announcement, 75 people were hospitalized, 106 had been hospitalized but were later discharged and 1,077 have recovered.
