2 Sioux City hospitals providing care for 95 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's are providing care for 95 COVID-19 patients.
In a joint statement, the two hospitals said they are committed to protecting the privacy of their patients. Because of that, public health officials are continuing to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.
The two hospitals say their medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines issued by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for screening, testing and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19.
"The safety and care of our patients, their families, guests and team members remain our top priority," they said.
COVID-19 drive through diplomas 1
Adrian Garcia wears his graduation stole and motarboard while getting his diploma from principal Richard Todd Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's East High School. Class of 2020 graduates at the Sioux City Community School District's three high schools received their diplomas Tuesday morning via drive-through stations at their schools. The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the school year and forced the cancellation of the district's traditional in-person graduation ceremonies.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas 2
Graduate Rachel Rose shows off her diploma Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from the front seat of her car at Sioux City's North High School.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas 3
Counselor Bernie Scolaro waves to a graduate Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's West High School.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
A car with a greeting to the class of 2020 waits in a queue for the occupant to pick up their diploma Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's North High School.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
Staff work to check in supplies and hand out diplomas Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's North High School.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
Theater teacher Bev Weseman holds a sign as choir director Boe Hodnefield waves to a senior Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's West High School.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
A graduate drives to get their diploma Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's West High School.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
Graduates line up to get their diplomas Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's West High School.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
Principal Richard Todd hands a graduate their diploma Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's East High School.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
Principal Richard Todd, right, hands a diploma to a senior Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's East High School. At left is assistant principal Dave Dreessen.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
Assistant principal Deborah Padomek prepares to hand a diploma to principal Richard Todd Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's East High School.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
A graduated senior drives towards a station to pick up their diploma Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's East High School.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
