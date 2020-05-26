You are the owner of this article.
2 Sioux City hospitals providing care for 95 COVID-19 patients
SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's are providing care for 95 COVID-19 patients.

In a joint statement, the two hospitals said they are committed to protecting the privacy of their patients. Because of that, public health officials are continuing to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.

The two hospitals say their medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines issued by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for screening, testing and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19.

"The safety and care of our patients, their families, guests and team members remain our top priority," they said.

