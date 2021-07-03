20-year-old man dies in Union County, S.D. rollover

SPINK TOWNSHIP, S.D. — A 20-year-old man died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Spink Township in Union County, South Dakota.

The name of the one person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members, according to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Early information indicates that a 2003 Ford Taurus was westbound on South Dakota Highway 48 at around 4 a.m. Friday when it went across the eastbound lane into the south ditch and rolled.

The 20-year-old male driver, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

