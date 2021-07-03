 Skip to main content
20-year-old man dies in Union County, S.D. rollover
20-year-old man dies in Union County, S.D. rollover

SPINK TOWNSHIP, S.D. — A 20-year-old man died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Spink Township in Union County, South Dakota. 

The name of the one person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members, according to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. 

Early information indicates that a 2003 Ford Taurus was westbound on South Dakota Highway 48 at around 4 a.m. Friday when it went across the eastbound lane into the south ditch and rolled.

The 20-year-old male driver, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. 

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
