2021 Orange City Tulip Festival slated for May 13 - 15

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The 80th Tulip Festival will be taking place, May 13 - 15, in Orange City, the festival's steering committee announced on Monday.

The announcement follows the 2020 cancellation of the festival due tot he CIVID-19 pandemic

The popular festival annually brings in as many as 100,000 people from across America and around the world in a city with a normal population of 6,000.

"The many Tulip Festival volunteers have focused their energy on safely holding the 2021 Tulip Festival and extra consideration for sanitary protocols is being taken throughout the planning process," the steering committee said in a news release.

It also encouraged the public to follow ocfestival.com for more up-top-date festival news.

