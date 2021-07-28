28th Street railroad crossing to be closed for maintenance work

SIOUX CITY -- The Union Pacific Railroad crossing on 28th Street, between Floyd Blvd. and Hawkeye Drive, will be closed between Friday and Aug. 3.

The closure will allow for railroad crossing maintenance work to be completed.

A detour route, which utilizes 18th Street and Hawkeye Drive, will be in place. Sioux City's engineering department said motorists will be advised to reduce their speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control sighs and barricades with regard to this closure.