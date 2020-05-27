You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Woodbury County on Wednesday
View Comments
breaking

3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Woodbury County on Wednesday

Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed three additional deaths due to novel coronavirus on Wednesday. This brings Woodbury County's death total to 33.

The District Health Department said one man between ages 41 and 60, one woman between ages 41 and 60 and one man between ages 61 and 80 died.

Health officials reported 84 new tests. County data shows 1,335 recoveries, 202 total hospitalizations and 128 hospitalizations and discharges.

Reynolds defends Iowa's COVID data reporting
Number of COVID-19 patients at Sioux City's two hospitals reaches a new daily high
Reynolds lets foreclosure and eviction moratorium expire, will create housing assistance fund
70th annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus rescheduled for Oct. 23 - 25
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News