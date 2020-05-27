3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Woodbury County on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed three additional deaths due to novel coronavirus on Wednesday. This brings Woodbury County's death total to 33.
The District Health Department said one man between ages 41 and 60, one woman between ages 41 and 60 and one man between ages 61 and 80 died.
Health officials reported 84 new tests. County data shows 1,335 recoveries, 202 total hospitalizations and 128 hospitalizations and discharges.
