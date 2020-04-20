You are the owner of this article.
32 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury, boosting county's total to 75 cases
32 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury, boosting county's total to 75 cases

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. A presumptive COVID-19 case has been reported in Ida County. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed an additional 32 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, boosting the county's overall total to 75. 

This is the most significant increase in new cases that the county has seen.

Of those, 20 people have recovered. 2 people remain hospitalized while 2 other have been released from the hospital.

The case include a female, age of 0 and 17; 4 females, age of 18 to 40; 5 females, the age of 41 to 60; 7 males, age 18 to 40; 8 males, age 41 to 60; and 6 males, age 61 to 80.   

A total number of 862 tests were given, with tests being negative.

