32 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury, boosting county's total to 75 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed an additional 32 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, boosting the county's overall total to 75.

This is the most significant increase in new cases that the county has seen.

Of those, 20 people have recovered. 2 people remain hospitalized while 2 other have been released from the hospital.

The case include a female, age of 0 and 17; 4 females, age of 18 to 40; 5 females, the age of 41 to 60; 7 males, age 18 to 40; 8 males, age 41 to 60; and 6 males, age 61 to 80.

A total number of 862 tests were given, with tests being negative.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.