4-H Foundation awards grants to area 4-H programs

AMES, Iowa -- The SW and NW 4-H Program was recently awarded a Grant through the Iowa 4-H Foundation for programming, while the NW Counties 4-H Program was awarded a grant to develop digital summer programming.

The Iowa 4-H Foundation offers grant support to state, regional, and county 4-H programs each year valued at more than $200,000.

SW and NW Counties include Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, Cherokee, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury, Adair, Adams, Cass, Montgomery, Page, Taylor, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie East, Pottawattamie West, Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Guthrie, Shelby, Calhoun, Ida, Monona and Sac counties.

Funds given to the SW and NW 4-H program will support youth in STEM and healthy living. Funding will support the purchase of computer science kits and material for Kids in the Kitchen for the West Field Team. The program will receive $11,100.

Funds given to the NW Counties 4-H programs will support youth in STEM, communication, arts and healthy living. Funding will be utilized for campers to receive supplies and lessons that can be picked-up or mailed. At a later date, educators will Zoom with members. In the long run, a YouTube channel will be created to share the virtual camp activities. The program will receive $3,000.

The Iowa 4-H Foundation reviews and awards grant funds twice a year. The grants are made possible through donor contributions and the endowment created as a result of the sale of the Iowa 4-H Center.

