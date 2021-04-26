4 new acts slated to perform at Anthem this summer

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City has announced four new acts to perform at Anthem this summer.

The Bacon Brothers, including singer Michael Bacon and actor-singer Kevin Bacon, will be bringing their brand of rock and folk music on June 12. Louisiana-born blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd will be in concert on June 26. Blues and roots performer Shannon Curfman will have a soulful sound when she appears on July 30. Band of Comics will feature a show where music and comedy collide on July 31.

Tickets for these events will go on sale on Friday at Hard Rock's Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com. All Anthem events are for guests, age 21 and older.

Hard Rock is taking all possible steps to ensure their employees, artists and guests are safe and sound. Ticket holders are encouraged to wear face masks, wash their hands, respect personal boundaries and stay home if not feeling well.

