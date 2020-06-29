6 new coronavirus cases reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, out of 166 new test results in Woodbury County.
There have been 2,658 people who have recovered from COVID-19, 264 total hospitalizations and 219 who have been hospitalized and discharged.
In addition, there have been 43 COVID-19 related deaths in Woodbury County.
Sioux City hospitals COVID-19
Holy Spirit COVID-19 precautions
COVID-19 sporting events
COVID-19 entertainment postponements
COVID-19 entertainment postponements #2
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19 restaurant parking
COVID-19 Woodbury County case
COVID-19 Orpheum Theatre marquee
COVID-19 screening at The Warming Shelter
COVID-19 College dorms closed
COVID-19 Teacher parade
Concerned about COVID-19?
