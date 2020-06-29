You are the owner of this article.
6 new coronavirus cases reported in Woodbury County
6 new coronavirus cases reported in Woodbury County

Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, out of 166 new test results in Woodbury County.

There have been 2,658 people who have recovered from COVID-19, 264 total hospitalizations and 219 who have been hospitalized and discharged. 

In addition, there have been 43 COVID-19 related deaths in Woodbury County.

